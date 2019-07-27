Comparison of Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) and Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) and Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diagnostic Substances. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech plc 3 0.48 N/A 0.13 17.69 Meridian Bioscience Inc. 14 2.34 N/A 0.62 18.13

Table 1 demonstrates Trinity Biotech plc and Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Meridian Bioscience Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Trinity Biotech plc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Trinity Biotech plc’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Meridian Bioscience Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech plc 0.00% -36.1% -12.2% Meridian Bioscience Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 10.9%

Risk & Volatility

Trinity Biotech plc is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, Meridian Bioscience Inc. is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trinity Biotech plc is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Meridian Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Meridian Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trinity Biotech plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Trinity Biotech plc and Meridian Bioscience Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech plc 0 0 0 0.00 Meridian Bioscience Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Meridian Bioscience Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average price target and a -11.82% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trinity Biotech plc and Meridian Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 95%. Insiders owned 11.2% of Trinity Biotech plc shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Biotech plc -16.67% -16.97% -11.88% -29.01% -50.85% 0.44% Meridian Bioscience Inc. -1.67% -12.75% -31.88% -43.1% -19.28% -35.37%

For the past year Trinity Biotech plc has 0.44% stronger performance while Meridian Bioscience Inc. has -35.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Trinity Biotech plc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand. This segmentÂ’s products are primarily used in the detection of infectious diseases caused by various bacteria, viruses, parasites, and pathogens. Its products consists of C. difficile, a causative agent for antibiotic-associated diarrhea from a hospital-acquired infection; foodborne products, such as tests for Enterohemorrhagic E. coli and Campylobacter jejuni; Helicobacter pylori to detect stomach ulcers; respiratory products; and tests to detect Group B Streptococcu, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, and Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2. This segment sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.