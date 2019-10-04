Comparison of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)

As Business Services businesses, TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 65 0.91 40.27M 2.79 26.41 Spherix Incorporated 2 0.00 2.33M -0.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TriNet Group Inc. and Spherix Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TriNet Group Inc. and Spherix Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 62,011,087.16% 48.2% 8.2% Spherix Incorporated 111,328,778.25% 21.7% 19.4%

Volatility & Risk

TriNet Group Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.88 beta. Competitively, Spherix Incorporated is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

TriNet Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spherix Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Spherix Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TriNet Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TriNet Group Inc. and Spherix Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 3.3%. 1.7% are TriNet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.44% are Spherix Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3% Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc. has 75.3% stronger performance while Spherix Incorporated has -10.42% weaker performance.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Spherix Incorporated.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.