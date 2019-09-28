Comparison of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

Both TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 66 0.92 40.27M 2.79 26.41 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 57 2.08 127.28M -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TriNet Group Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TriNet Group Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 60,739,064.86% 48.2% 8.2% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 224,757,195.83% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

TriNet Group Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.88 beta. From a competition point of view, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TriNet Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

TriNet Group Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $60, with potential upside of 7.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of TriNet Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TriNet Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.