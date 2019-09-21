Comparison of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Both TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.25 N/A 2.79 26.41 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 30 0.95 N/A 1.14 20.99

Demonstrates TriNet Group Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Healthcare Services Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TriNet Group Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TriNet Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has TriNet Group Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12%

Volatility and Risk

TriNet Group Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

TriNet Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TriNet Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of TriNet Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of TriNet Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Healthcare Services Group Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc. has 75.3% stronger performance while Healthcare Services Group Inc. has -40.49% weaker performance.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats Healthcare Services Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.