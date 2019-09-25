Comparison of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.19 N/A 2.79 26.41 Cardtronics plc 31 1.04 N/A 0.22 128.87

Table 1 highlights TriNet Group Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cardtronics plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TriNet Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. TriNet Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cardtronics plc, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has TriNet Group Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

TriNet Group Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.88 beta. Cardtronics plc’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

TriNet Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Cardtronics plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. TriNet Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardtronics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TriNet Group Inc. and Cardtronics plc are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 0% respectively. About 1.7% of TriNet Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Cardtronics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc. has stronger performance than Cardtronics plc

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors TriNet Group Inc. beats Cardtronics plc.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.