Comparison of Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trine Acquisition Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Trine Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.