Comparison of Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Trine Acquisition Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Trine Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
