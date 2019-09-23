Comparison of Trimble Inc. (TRMB) and Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)

Both Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble Inc. 41 2.98 N/A 1.21 34.81 Dynasil Corporation of America 1 0.36 N/A 0.07 15.21

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trimble Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America. Dynasil Corporation of America has lower revenue and earnings than Trimble Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Trimble Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Dynasil Corporation of America, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1% Dynasil Corporation of America 0.00% 6% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.97 shows that Trimble Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dynasil Corporation of America’s 72.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

Trimble Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Dynasil Corporation of America’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Dynasil Corporation of America’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trimble Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Trimble Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dynasil Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.10% for Trimble Inc. with average price target of $46.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trimble Inc. and Dynasil Corporation of America are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 10.3% respectively. About 0.4% of Trimble Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.4% of Dynasil Corporation of America’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41% Dynasil Corporation of America 0.91% 6.73% 1.83% 6.73% -17.16% 24.72%

For the past year Trimble Inc. was more bullish than Dynasil Corporation of America.

Summary

Trimble Inc. beats Dynasil Corporation of America on 11 of the 11 factors.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors. The Biomedical segment engages in the development of tissue sealant products. The company distributes its products through direct sales and marketing staff, as well as through manufacturerÂ’s representatives and distributors. Dynasil Corporation of America was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.