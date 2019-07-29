Comparison of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trilogy Metals Inc. and General Moly Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% General Moly Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -3.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trilogy Metals Inc. and General Moly Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.75% and 4.2%. 15.6% are Trilogy Metals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, General Moly Inc. has 6.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.81% -1.19% 17.92% 14.68% 101.61% 44.51% General Moly Inc. 36.21% 30.86% 17.91% 37.56% -30.86% 23.05%

For the past year Trilogy Metals Inc. has stronger performance than General Moly Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Trilogy Metals Inc. beats General Moly Inc.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.