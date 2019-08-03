Comparison of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.63 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 646.27%. XOMA Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus target price and a 50.38% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -79.59% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.