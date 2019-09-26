Comparison of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

We are contrasting Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 115.32 N/A -0.96 0.00

Demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9%

Liquidity

Trident Acquisitions Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Trident Acquisitions Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 12.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trident Acquisitions Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 29.9%. Competitively, 0.5% are GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 3.73% stronger performance while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.