Comparison of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.64 N/A 1.39 13.79

In table 1 we can see Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s consensus target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 14.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.