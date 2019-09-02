Comparison of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|17
|0.64
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
In table 1 we can see Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s consensus target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 14.73%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.