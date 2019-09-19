Comparison of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|753.85
Demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
