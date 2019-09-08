Comparison of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. had bullish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.