Comparison of TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares 38 3.55 N/A 2.79 13.55 Heritage Financial Corporation 30 4.06 N/A 1.62 17.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TriCo Bancshares and Heritage Financial Corporation. Heritage Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TriCo Bancshares. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. TriCo Bancshares is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TriCo Bancshares and Heritage Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 9.1% 1.1% Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Volatility & Risk

TriCo Bancshares has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Heritage Financial Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TriCo Bancshares and Heritage Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 2.33 Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

TriCo Bancshares has a 16.47% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40.67. Competitively the consensus target price of Heritage Financial Corporation is $36, which is potential 40.90% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heritage Financial Corporation looks more robust than TriCo Bancshares as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.4% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors while 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.5% of TriCo Bancshares’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72% Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04%

For the past year TriCo Bancshares had bullish trend while Heritage Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Heritage Financial Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.