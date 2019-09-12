Comparison of Tricida Inc. (TCDA) and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP)

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tricida Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tricida Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -59.9% Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.6% -22.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tricida Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.8 and its Quick Ratio is 20.8. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tricida Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tricida Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 71.9%. About 2.3% of Tricida Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tricida Inc. -2.8% -25.25% -2.44% 52.69% 36.15% 33.84% Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.26% 14.59% 0% 19.2% -7.93% 23.61%

For the past year Tricida Inc. was more bullish than Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tricida Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.