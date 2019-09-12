Comparison of Trex Company Inc. (TREX) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

As General Building Materials companies, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trex Company Inc. 72 7.51 N/A 2.19 37.38 AAON Inc. 47 5.75 N/A 0.94 54.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. AAON Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Trex Company Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Trex Company Inc. is currently more affordable than AAON Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9% AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6%

Volatility & Risk

Trex Company Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.09 beta. From a competition point of view, AAON Inc. has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trex Company Inc. are 2.7 and 2.3. Competitively, AAON Inc. has 3.3 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. AAON Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trex Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Trex Company Inc. and AAON Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trex Company Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AAON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trex Company Inc. has a -13.12% downside potential and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Trex Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.2% of AAON Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Trex Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 19.7% are AAON Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trex Company Inc. 14.69% 14.95% 24.2% 21.09% 27.52% 37.72% AAON Inc. -3.37% 2.15% 1.86% 40.29% 38.61% 44.89%

For the past year Trex Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AAON Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Trex Company Inc. beats AAON Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.