Comparison of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

We will be comparing the differences between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Xencor Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Xencor Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Xencor Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 8.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 86.1% respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.