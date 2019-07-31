Comparison of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.37 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -64.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.