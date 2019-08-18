Comparison of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 34 26.63 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Nektar Therapeutics’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50

Nektar Therapeutics on the other hand boasts of a $52.25 consensus target price and a 188.67% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 94.8%. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has weaker performance than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.