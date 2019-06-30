Comparison of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.78 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.4% respectively. Comparatively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 58.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.