Comparison of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 107 0.04 55.01M -11.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 41,737,649.06% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 51,272,252.77% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s average price target is $163.5, while its potential upside is 76.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.