Comparison of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

As Biotechnology companies, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 15.31 N/A -0.43 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.26 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevena Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trevena Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Trevena Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 268.42% and an $3.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 71.6% respectively. Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year Trevena Inc. was more bullish than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.