Comparison of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 28.65 N/A -0.35 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.20 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Trevena Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.39. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Heat Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Trevena Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential is 250.07% at a $3.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,214.28% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Trevena Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.