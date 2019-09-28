Comparison of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trevena Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trevena Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 9,151,908,480.92% -61.5% -37.5% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 59,177,215.19% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Trevena Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Trevena Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 272.34%. Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $29.33, while its potential upside is 45.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.