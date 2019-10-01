Comparison of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00 Codexis Inc. 14 -3.98 42.33M -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Codexis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 9,141,852,543.68% -61.5% -37.5% Codexis Inc. 306,295,224.31% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s beta is -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Trevena Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 257.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Trevena Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Codexis Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.