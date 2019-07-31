Comparison of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

We are contrasting Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 15.26 N/A -0.43 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.81 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevena Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Volatility and Risk

Trevena Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.52 beta. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Trevena Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Trevena Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$3.5 is Trevena Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 269.55%. On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 166.43% and its consensus price target is $1.67. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 32.4% respectively. 0.8% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has 211.63% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Trevena Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.