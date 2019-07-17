Comparison of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 16.92 N/A -0.43 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 23.36 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevena Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 233.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26% of Trevena Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Trevena Inc. had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.