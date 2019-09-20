Comparison of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

We are comparing Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 27.94 N/A -0.35 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 362.35 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevena Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevena Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Trevena Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 258.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trevena Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 57.7%. Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Trevena Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.