Comparison of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 26.54 N/A -0.35 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 803.04 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevena Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Trevena Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, and a 275.46% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 33.33%. Based on the results shown earlier, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.