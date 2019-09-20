Comparison of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 27.94 N/A -0.35 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trevena Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. Its rival AC Immune SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. AC Immune SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc. has a 258.97% upside potential and an average price target of $3.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AC Immune SA beats Trevena Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.