Comparison of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) and Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

We are contrasting TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) and Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods Inc. 54 1.45 52.21M -1.03 0.00 Flowers Foods Inc. 23 3.97 193.10M 0.79 30.19

Table 1 demonstrates TreeHouse Foods Inc. and Flowers Foods Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods Inc. 97,098,753.95% -2.5% -1% Flowers Foods Inc. 846,558,526.96% 13.5% 6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.75 beta means TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Flowers Foods Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TreeHouse Foods Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Flowers Foods Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. TreeHouse Foods Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Flowers Foods Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TreeHouse Foods Inc. and Flowers Foods Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Flowers Foods Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of TreeHouse Foods Inc. is $64, with potential upside of 20.14%. Competitively Flowers Foods Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 6.57%. The results provided earlier shows that TreeHouse Foods Inc. appears more favorable than Flowers Foods Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TreeHouse Foods Inc. and Flowers Foods Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of TreeHouse Foods Inc. shares. Comparatively, Flowers Foods Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TreeHouse Foods Inc. 1.21% 9.42% -11.14% 3.51% 24.43% 17.02% Flowers Foods Inc. 0.08% 1.85% 10.44% 23.63% 16.23% 28.32%

For the past year TreeHouse Foods Inc. has weaker performance than Flowers Foods Inc.

Summary

Flowers Foods Inc. beats TreeHouse Foods Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and Canada. The company operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export segments. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products. The company sells its pickles under the FarmanÂ’s, Nalley, Peter Piper, and SteinfeldÂ’s brand names; sauces and syrups under the BennettÂ’s, Hoffman House, RoddenberyÂ’s Northwoods, and San Antonio names; non-dairy powdered creamer under the Cremora name; non-dairy refrigerated liquid creamer under the Mocha Mix name; single serve hot beverages under the Caza Trail and Grove Square names; snack nuts and trail mixes under the AnnÂ’s House of Nuts and Amport names; other refrigerated products under the Second Nature name; jams and other sauces under the E.D. Smith and Habitant names; oatmeal under the McCannÂ’s name; refrigerated dressings and sauces under the Naturally Fresh name; mayonnaise, dressings, and sauces under the Cains and Olde Cape Cod names; and cleaning cloths under the Knox gelatin and J-Cloth names, as well as other products under the Schwartz and Saucemaker names. It sells its products through various distribution channels comprising grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the NatureÂ’s Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and DaveÂ’s Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. FreshleyÂ’s, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. Flowers Foods, Inc. also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.