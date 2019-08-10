Comparison of TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI)

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America LLC 20 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00 Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 5 0.14 N/A 0.25 17.40

Demonstrates TravelCenters of America LLC and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

TravelCenters of America LLC’s current beta is 1.65 and it happens to be 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has beta of 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TravelCenters of America LLC. Its rival Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.2 respectively. Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TravelCenters of America LLC and Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s potential upside is 9.03% and its consensus target price is $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TravelCenters of America LLC and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.2% and 0% respectively. About 3.7% of TravelCenters of America LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -4.95% 17.24% -26.21% -4.12% -44.75% -6.75%

For the past year TravelCenters of America LLC was more bearish than Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vitamin Shoppe Inc. beats TravelCenters of America LLC.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.