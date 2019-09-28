Comparison of TransUnion (TRU) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 82 1.98 186.99M 1.61 51.45 Vectrus Inc. 41 0.00 11.22M 3.01 13.44

In table 1 we can see TransUnion and Vectrus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vectrus Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to TransUnion. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TransUnion’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TransUnion and Vectrus Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 227,288,197.40% 16.6% 4.5% Vectrus Inc. 27,272,727.27% 16.8% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

TransUnion’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Vectrus Inc. has a 1.82 beta and it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TransUnion and Vectrus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67 Vectrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TransUnion has a 6.24% upside potential and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of TransUnion shares are held by institutional investors while 89.3% of Vectrus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TransUnion’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Vectrus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76% Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4%

For the past year TransUnion has weaker performance than Vectrus Inc.

Summary

TransUnion beats Vectrus Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.