Comparison of TransUnion (TRU) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

We are contrasting TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion 72 6.33 N/A 1.61 51.45 Global Payments Inc. 150 7.29 N/A 2.83 59.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TransUnion and Global Payments Inc. Global Payments Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TransUnion. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TransUnion is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransUnion and Global Payments Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5% Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.01 shows that TransUnion is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Payments Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransUnion. Its rival Global Payments Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. TransUnion has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TransUnion and Global Payments Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

The downside potential is -0.68% for TransUnion with consensus price target of $84.33. Global Payments Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $169.14 consensus price target and a -3.00% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TransUnion seems more appealing than Global Payments Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 0.5% of TransUnion’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year TransUnion’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors TransUnion.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.