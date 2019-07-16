Comparison of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 172.55 N/A -2.17 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 102.77 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Translate Bio Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Translate Bio Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 10.5 while its Current Ratio is 10.5. Meanwhile, Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 18.4 while its Quick Ratio is 18.4. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Vical Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 114.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares. Insiders held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 38.93% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.