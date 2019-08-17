Comparison of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 101.95 N/A -2.44 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 100.68 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Translate Bio Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Translate Bio Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 158.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.