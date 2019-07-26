Comparison of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Since Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 147.40 N/A -2.17 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 15.97 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Translate Bio Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

10.5 and 10.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 150.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 38.93% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.