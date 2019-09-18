Comparison of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

As Biotechnology companies, Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 125.33 N/A -2.44 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 42.09 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Translate Bio Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Translate Bio Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Translate Bio Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 110.21% at a $21 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.15%. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.