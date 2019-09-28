Comparison of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 0.00 23.00M -2.44 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 2 0.00 21.14M -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Translate Bio Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 246,252,676.66% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 1,084,269,374.78% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. Its rival OncoCyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 31.2%. Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.15%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors OncoCyte Corporation beats Translate Bio Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.