Comparison of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 113.86 N/A -2.44 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 47.71 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and Moderna Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Translate Bio Inc. and Moderna Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 131.28% at a $21 average price target. Competitively Moderna Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 154.29%. Based on the data given earlier, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. About 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Moderna Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

