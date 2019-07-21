Comparison of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 163.23 N/A -2.17 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 17.25 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Translate Bio Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. are 10.5 and 10.5. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 4.6 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Translate Bio Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 126.29% for Translate Bio Inc. with consensus price target of $21. Competitively the consensus price target of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is $27, which is potential 637.70% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 84.6%. 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 38.93% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -27.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.