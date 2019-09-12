Comparison of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

We are comparing Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 130.79 N/A -2.44 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 13.65 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Translate Bio Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Translate Bio Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$21 is Translate Bio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 101.34%. Denali Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 50.49% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.