Comparison of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 198.83 N/A -2.17 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Liquidity

10.5 and 10.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. Its rival ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has a 82.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 2.2%. 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 38.93% stronger performance while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.