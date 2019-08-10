Comparison of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 102.07 N/A -2.44 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 38 7.26 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 highlights Translate Bio Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Translate Bio Inc. has a 157.99% upside potential and an average target price of $21. Competitively Anika Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $38.67, with potential downside of -31.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Translate Bio Inc. looks more robust than Anika Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Translate Bio Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.