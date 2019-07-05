Comparison of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

As Biotechnology companies, Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 205.39 N/A -2.17 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Translate Bio Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Liquidity

10.5 and 10.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. Its rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Translate Bio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 76.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 19.1% respectively. Insiders owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 38.93% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -70.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.