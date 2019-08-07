Comparison of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)

We are comparing Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 101.82 N/A -2.44 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Translate Bio Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Achaogen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$21 is Translate Bio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 158.62%. Competitively Achaogen Inc. has a consensus price target of $2, with potential upside of 1,718.18%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Achaogen Inc. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Achaogen Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.