Comparison of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.51 N/A 0.21 8.45 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.10 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 4.9% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransGlobe Energy Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Kosmos Energy Ltd. is $9.83, which is potential 64.93% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TransGlobe Energy Corporation and Kosmos Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 91.3% respectively. About 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransGlobe Energy Corporation -3.85% -5.91% -11.62% -19.35% -8.85% -6.42% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86%

For the past year TransGlobe Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Kosmos Energy Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.