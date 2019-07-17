Comparison of TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix Inc. 2 14.24 N/A -0.30 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 293 6.26 N/A 7.22 40.30

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

TransEnterix Inc. has a beta of 2.3 and its 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500. The Cooper Companies Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TransEnterix Inc. are 4.2 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor The Cooper Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. TransEnterix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

On the other hand, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s potential downside is -2.29% and its average price target is $320.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TransEnterix Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransEnterix Inc. -31.88% -36.77% -48.35% -56.21% -41.74% -37.61% The Cooper Companies Inc. -0.06% -1.64% 4.59% 8.57% 23.64% 14.25%

For the past year TransEnterix Inc. has -37.61% weaker performance while The Cooper Companies Inc. has 14.25% stronger performance.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors TransEnterix Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.