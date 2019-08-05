Comparison of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group Incorporated 454 5.83 N/A 14.72 32.99 Kaman Corporation 60 0.85 N/A 1.93 32.94

Table 1 highlights TransDigm Group Incorporated and Kaman Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kaman Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TransDigm Group Incorporated. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TransDigm Group Incorporated’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Kaman Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group Incorporated 0.00% -46.4% 6.1% Kaman Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kaman Corporation has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TransDigm Group Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Kaman Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. TransDigm Group Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaman Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered TransDigm Group Incorporated and Kaman Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 8 2.73 Kaman Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s consensus price target is $470.09, while its potential upside is 1.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.38% of TransDigm Group Incorporated shares and 91.6% of Kaman Corporation shares. 0.4% are TransDigm Group Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Kaman Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransDigm Group Incorporated -1.86% 0.2% 1.64% 26.07% 32.65% 42.75% Kaman Corporation 0.56% -0.08% 1.85% 8.36% -2.54% 13.03%

For the past year TransDigm Group Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Kaman Corporation.

Summary

TransDigm Group Incorporated beats on 11 of the 11 factors Kaman Corporation.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.