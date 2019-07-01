Comparison of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Both Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 31 2.29 N/A 20.71 1.46 Douglas Emmett Inc. 39 7.76 N/A 0.68 60.51

Demonstrates Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Douglas Emmett Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 75.1% 14.5% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.31 beta indicates that Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s potential upside is 0.40% and its average target price is $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 94% respectively. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 87.93%. Competitively, 1.3% are Douglas Emmett Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. -4.28% -7.08% -8.93% -15.1% -30.51% 6.64% Douglas Emmett Inc. 1.73% -1.03% 7.64% 14.16% 8.23% 20.92%

For the past year Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Douglas Emmett Inc.

Summary

Douglas Emmett Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.